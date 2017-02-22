Homicide charges laid in northern Saskatchewan after teen dies

Mounties have laid murder charges against River Blade Storm Linklater after a teenager died in northern Saskatchewan Tuesday.

At around 1:20 a.m. CT, Pelican Narrows RCMP received a complaint of a 16-year-old boy who had been taken by community members for treatment of what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Mark Clarence Michel, 16, was pronounced dead at the local health centre.

READ MORE: Pelican Narrows, Sask. sudden death may be homicide: police

Investigators determined that Michel and a 17-year-old girl had left a residence in Pelican Narrows, encountered other individuals and an altercation took place outdoors.

The 17-year-old girl did not require medical treatment.

Pelican Narrows RCMP officials said a suspect was identified and arrested without incident at a local residence around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Linklater, 22, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and participation in a criminal organization. He is scheduled to make his first appearance in Sandy Bay court Thursday.

READ MORE: Victim’s family hugs Saskatchewan man who admits to stabbing life-long friend

Both the accused and the deceased are from Pelican Narrows.

The homicide investigation is ongoing and an autopsy was scheduled to take place in Saskatoon Wednesday.