Woman stabbed in chest shows up at Saskatoon home: police

Saskatoon police say a 35-year-old woman was stabbed in the chest and they are looking for the person responsible.

At around 9:45 a.m. CT Sunday, officers were called to a report of an unknown stabbing victim showing up at an address in the 900-block of Avenue J South.

Investigators determined the stabbing had actually occurred in the 300-block of Avenue K South and the suspect had fled the scene.

The woman’s injury was described as non-life threatening and she was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police officials said she has not been fully cooperative and the suspect was known to her.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.