Barricaded man armed with butcher knife surrenders to Saskatoon police

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says a five-hour standoff on Friday ended peacefully in the Confederation Park neighbourhood.

Just after 5 p.m. CT, officers with the guns and gangs unit arrived at a residence in the 3800-block of John A. MacDonald Road. Police had a warrant for a 28-year-old man’s arrest as a result of an assault that took place on Jan. 12.

SPS officials said the man was uncooperative, refused to come out of his home and eventually began barricading the door with furniture.

Crisis negotiators were able to make contact with the suspect, however the situation escalated to a point where the man armed himself with a large butcher knife.

The tactical support unit was called to the scene due to a weapon being involved.

Police officials said the man surrendered after several hours of negotiation. He was taken into custody just after 10:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.