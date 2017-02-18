Sask. RCMP issue warrants for 2 suspects believed Alberta-bound in stolen trucks

Saskatchewan RCMP have issued arrest warrants for Kenneth Wayne Curtis, 28, and Candice Melissa Harvey, 32, who are believed to have fled to Alberta in stolen vehicles.

On Friday, police attended an apartment complex on 51st Avenue in Lloydminster to arrest the two suspects. Shortly after officers arrived, both suspects fled with their dog.

RCMP officials said Curtis and Harvey are facing multiple counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and theft of a motor vehicle. Several vehicles, mostly stolen from the Edmonton area, were recovered by RCMP on two properties east of Lloydminster. Police have also recovered a van that was stolen Thursday night in Lloydminster.

Earlier Friday morning, a business in Lashburn, Sask., was broken into and two trucks were stolen. These vehicles have oil field-related equipment on board and “Scorpion Oil Field Services” decals on the windows.

One is a white, 2014 Dodge Ram 2500 with Saskatchewan licence plate – 898JHZ. The other is a grey, 2007 Dodge Ram 3500 with Saskatchewan licence plate – 454FWM.

RCMP officials said they may be travelling in these vehicles. The accused are believed to be in the Fort Saskatchewan, Stony Plain, or Edmonton areas.

The dog is described as brown, mid-size and with somewhat of a black muzzle.

Police officials said there is no perceived risk to the public at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Maidstone RCMP at 306-893-4800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.