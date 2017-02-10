Woman makes off with cash, booze from bar near Beauval, Sask.

Beauval RCMP are looking for a woman accused of robbing a bar known as the The Forks.

Mounties said the woman, armed with a knife, entered the bar located nine kilometres west of the community at around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

She demand cash and alcohol and then fled with an undisclosed amount of both.

A surveillance photo of the woman has been released by police.

She is described as being five-foot five with a slim build. She had heavy makeup on and was wearing a large plaid jacket, toque, neck warmer and large boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Beauval RCMP at 306-288-6400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.