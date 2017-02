Man wanted for armed robbery in Assiniboia, Sask. apprehended by police

Saskatchewan RCMP say Khaled Alnadi, 25, who was wanted for an armed robbery, has been apprehended.

At around 12:40 p.m. CT on Tuesday, police and RCMP members located Alnadi at a Moose Jaw residence and took him into custody.

Last week, Assiniboia RCMP obtained evidence during a traffic stop which resulted in charges against three Saskatchewan men.

Alnadi and a 19-year-old man were charged for an armed robbery that took place at a business in Assiniboia on Jan .9.

RCMP officials announced on Monday that a warrant had been issued for Alnadi’s arrest.

He is facing charges that include cocaine trafficking, armed robbery, wearing a disguise with intent to commit a criminal offence, mischief under $5,000 and possession of a prohibited weapon.

All three men facing charges are scheduled to appear in Assiniboia provincial court on Thursday.