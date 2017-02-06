Drug trafficking and robbery charges laid after Assiniboia RCMP traffic stop

Saskatchewan RCMP say a traffic stop last week has resulted in charges against three men. One armed robbery suspect is still at large.

At around 10:30 p.m. CT on Feb. 3, Assiniboia RCMP stopped a vehicle and found marijuana, cocaine as well as a prohibited weapon.

Devon Kinchen, 17, is facing charges that include possession of marijuana, possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public. He is from Limerick, Sask.

RCMP officials said evidence obtained during the traffic stop also resulted in charges against Billy Klassen, 19, and Khaled Al-Nadi, 25, for an armed robbery at an Assiniboia business on Jan. 9.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Al-Nadi, who is from Assiniboia. He is facing charges that include armed robbery, wearing a disguise with intent to commit a criminal offence, mischief under $5,000 and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

Klassen, of Lafleche, Sask., has been charged with armed robbery and failure to comply with a judges undertaking.

Both Klassen and Kinchen have been remanded and are scheduled to make their next appearance on Thursday in Assiniboia provincial court.