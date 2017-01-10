Police look for suspect after possible armed robbery in Assiniboia, Sask.

RCMP are searching for a suspect in connection with a possible armed robbery in Assiniboia, Sask. Monday morning.

According to police, officers were called to an armed robbery at a business in the 200 block of 1 Street East at around 9 a.m.

Police said a man entered the business and demanded money from an employee while motioning as if he had a gun.

However, no weapon was seen during the robbery. The employee was not injured.

Police said the suspect fled the building with an undisclosed amount of money. Investigators believe he left in a vehicle and was wearing sweatpants, a hooded sweatshirt and a balaclava at the time. Police did not release a description of the vehicle they believe he was travelling in.

Anyone with information is asked to call Assiniboia RCMP at 306-642-7110 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.