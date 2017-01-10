Crime
Police look for suspect after possible armed robbery in Assiniboia, Sask.

RCMP are searching for one male suspect after an armed robbery in Assiniboia on Jan. 9.

RCMP are searching for a suspect in connection with a possible armed robbery in Assiniboia, Sask. Monday morning.

According to police, officers were called to an armed robbery at a business in the 200 block of 1 Street East at around 9 a.m.

Police said a man entered the business and demanded money from an employee while motioning as if he had a gun.

However, no weapon was seen during the robbery. The employee was not injured.

Police said the suspect fled the building with an undisclosed amount of money. Investigators believe he left in a vehicle and was wearing sweatpants, a hooded sweatshirt and a balaclava at the time. Police did not release a description of the vehicle they believe he was travelling in.

Anyone with information is asked to call Assiniboia RCMP at 306-642-7110 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

