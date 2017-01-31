Crime
January 31, 2017 6:24 pm

Combined police effort yields 20 arrests in Prince Albert, Sask. area

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

RCMP say 20 individuals with outstanding warrants were arrested in the Prince Albert, Sask. area as a result of a recent initiative.

RCMP announced that a targeted initiative yielded numerous arrests in Prince Albert, Sask., and surrounding communities this week.

On Monday and Tuesday, 27 arrest warrants were executed.

As a result, 20 individuals were taken into police custody on outstanding Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) charges. Eleven have been remanded.

Police officials said there was a total of 108 charges and warrants ranged from property offences to crimes committed against persons.

RCMP and Prince Albert police combined efforts with neighbouring detachments and specialized support units to conduct the targeted initiative.

“The collective efforts of all units involved has led to the execution of a number of outstanding arrest warrants,” Insp. Shelly Dupont, with the RCMP crime prevention/crime reduction unit, said.

“Targeted initiatives by police, like this one, are focussed on keeping our citizens and the communities of Saskatchewan safe.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any wanted individual is asked to contact their local police detachment or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

