Combined police effort yields 20 arrests in Prince Albert, Sask. area

RCMP announced that a targeted initiative yielded numerous arrests in Prince Albert, Sask., and surrounding communities this week.

On Monday and Tuesday, 27 arrest warrants were executed.

As a result, 20 individuals were taken into police custody on outstanding Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) charges. Eleven have been remanded.

Police officials said there was a total of 108 charges and warrants ranged from property offences to crimes committed against persons.

RCMP and Prince Albert police combined efforts with neighbouring detachments and specialized support units to conduct the targeted initiative.

“The collective efforts of all units involved has led to the execution of a number of outstanding arrest warrants,” Insp. Shelly Dupont, with the RCMP crime prevention/crime reduction unit, said.

“Targeted initiatives by police, like this one, are focussed on keeping our citizens and the communities of Saskatchewan safe.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any wanted individual is asked to contact their local police detachment or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.