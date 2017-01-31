2 men sought by Saskatoon police after man stabbed in the back

Saskatoon police are looking for two men after another man was stabbed in the back.

The 18-year-old man told police he was in a car with his girlfriend and agreed to pick up a man he knew in the 600-block of Avenue I South early Monday evening.

When they arrived, he told police the man got into the car with another man.

An altercation then took place and he was stabbed in the back. The two men then fled on foot.

He was taken to St. Paul’s Hospital by his girlfriend where police officials said he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Members of the targeted enforcement unit and forensic identification section continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.