Two men suffer ‘significant injuries’ in Prince Albert, Sask. stabbing

Prince Albert police said two men suffered “significant injuries” following a stabbing in the northern Saskatchewan city.

Two men were taken to hospital with what Prince Albert police describe as “significant injuries” after a stabbing in the northern Saskatchewan city.

Police received a weapons called just after 10 p.m. CT on Saturday at a home in the 800-block of 2nd Street East.

Officers found two men bleeding from stab wounds.

They were treated by paramedics and then taken to hospital. There is no word on their current conditions.

Police arrested a 17-year-old Prince Albert youth and charged him with aggravated assault and possessing a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

He was scheduled to appear Monday in Prince Albert provincial court.

