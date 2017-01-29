Tense moments for police at Saskatoon home results in replica handgun seizure

Saskatoon police said there were a few “tense moments” overnight at a home in the city’s Exhibition neighbourhood.

At around 10 p.m. CT on Saturday, officers were called to what was initially thought to be a robbery at a residence in the 1900-block of Coy Avenue.

Police officials said there were indications a firearm was involved in an altercation, and therefore several members of the tactical support unit were brought in.

The incident was peacefully resolved in the early morning hours of Sunday with two people being taken into custody.

Both the 21-year-old man and 24-year-old woman were released with no charges being laid.

A replica handgun was seized during a search of the home.

Police are still investigating.