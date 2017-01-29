Crime
January 29, 2017 6:28 pm
Updated: January 29, 2017 6:29 pm

Tense moments for police at Saskatoon home results in replica handgun seizure

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

A replica handgun was seized by Saskatoon police after a few tense moments at a home in the Exhibition neighbourhood overnight.

File / Global News
A A

Saskatoon police said there were a few “tense moments” overnight at a home in the city’s Exhibition neighbourhood.

At around 10 p.m. CT on Saturday, officers were called to what was initially thought to be a robbery at a residence in the 1900-block of Coy Avenue.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police charge man with armed robbery, drug trafficking

Police officials said there were indications a firearm was involved in an altercation, and therefore several members of the tactical support unit were brought in.

The incident was peacefully resolved in the early morning hours of Sunday with two people being taken into custody.

Both the 21-year-old man and 24-year-old woman were released with no charges being laid.

A replica handgun was seized during a search of the home.

Police are still investigating.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Altercation
Coy Avenue
Exhibition Neighbourhood
Replice Handgun
Robbery
Saskatoon Police
Tactical Support Unit
Tense Moments

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News