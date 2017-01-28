Saskatoon police charge man with armed robbery, drug trafficking

Saskatoon police say a 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with a bank robbery that happened last week.

The man was arrested Friday following an incident involving a stolen vehicle. Officers spotted a 2003 GMC Yukon that had been reported stolen outside of Saskatoon at around 12:56 a.m. CT.

A traffic stop was attempted but officials said the suspects refused to stop the vehicle and evaded police.

Police officials said ground units did not pursue and the air support unit was able to locate the suspects after they abandoned the vehicle at 5th Avenue North and 23rd Street East.

Members of the canine unit and patrol officers quickly apprehended the 30-year-old man as well as a 27-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman.

A fourth occupant from the vehicle is still at large.

During his arrest, the 30-year-old driver sustained an injury from a dog bite and was taken to St. Paul’s Hospital for treatment. He was searched and found to be in possession of methamphetamine and $660 cash, officers said.

Police officials said a loaded .22-calibre rifle and a machete were found during a search of the vehicle.

All three people in custody are facing firearm-related charges and breaches.

The 30-year-old man is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, proceeds of crime under $5,000, evading police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He has also been charged with numerous offences related to an armed robbery that occurred at a bank in the 2800-block of 8th Street East on Jan. 18. Additional charges include: robbery with a handgun, wearing a disguise while committing an indictable offence and assault causing bodily harm.

A second suspect from last week’s robbery is still wanted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.