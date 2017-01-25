Saskatoon homicide suspect wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested by police

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) announced that Curtis Kevin Morin, 25, was arrested on Wednesday.

He was wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the city’s second homicide investigation of 2017.

On Jan. 17, Bailey Lonechild, 29, was stabbed in a home in the 100-block Avenue M South. He was taken to St. Paul’s Hospital where he succumbed to his injury.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for Morin’s arrest last week.

Police officials said Morin has a history of violent behaviour and gang involvement.