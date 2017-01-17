29-year-old man Saskatoon’s 2nd homicide victim of 2017

Saskatoon police are investigating the city’s second homicide of 2017.

Just after 4 a.m. CT on Tuesday, officers were called to St. Paul’s Hospital for a report of an injured man.

Staff members told police that a 29-year-old man had a life-threatening injury.

He later died from his injury. His name and the cause of death have not been released.

Police have no one in custody as the major crime unit, the forensic identification section along with the coroner’s office continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.