First-degree murder charge laid by Saskatoon police in death of man in 2015

A lengthy Saskatoon police investigation has resulted in a 21-year-old man being charged in the death of a 30-year-old man in 2015.

On Oct. 18, 2015, officers were called to a Sutherland neighbourhood home in the 100-block of 107th Street West to check on the welfare of a male.

Upon arrival, police located the 30-year-old man deceased.

An autopsy was conducted on Oct. 22, 2015.

On Oct. 23, 2015, the Saskatoon Police Service issued a press release that said its “major crime unit and the office of the chief coroner have determined that the death is believed to be non-criminal in nature at this time.”

The 21-year-old man, who’s name has not been released by police, is now facing a charge of first-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning.