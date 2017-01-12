Crime
Saskatoon’s first homicide victim of 2017 a 45-year-old man

The Saskatoon Police Service has launched its first homicide investigation of 2017.

Police have launched the first homicide investigation of 2017 in Saskatoon.

Shortly before midnight on Wednesday, emergency personnel were called to an injured person in a Riversdale neighbourhood residence.

Upon arrival to the 200-block Avenue I South, a 45-year-old man who had been the victim of an apparent assault was found. He was taken to Royal University Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Saskatoon Police Service will not be releasing the name of the deceased.

The major crime and forensic identification sections are actively investigating in conjunction with the chief coroner’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222- 8477.

