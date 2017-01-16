Crime
January 16, 2017 7:44 am

Person of interest in Saskatoon’s 1st homicide of 2017 turns himself into police

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Daniel Forest, named as a person of interest in Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2017, has turned himself into police.

Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied
Daniel Forest, who Saskatoon police identified as a person of interest in the city's first homicide of 2017, has turned himself in.

Officials with the major crime section said Forest was wanted for questioning following the death of a45-year-old man last week.

Police were called to the 200-block of Avenue I South on Jan. 11 for a report of an injured man.

He was taken to Royal University Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police have not released the cause of death.

Forest, 27, turned himself into police on Saturday.

