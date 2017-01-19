Two men sought after armed robbery at a Saskatoon bank

Saskatoon police are searching for two men suspected in the armed robbery of a bank.

Police said the two men entered the bank in the 2800-block of 8th Street East on Wednesday at around 4:20 p.m. CT.

One man was armed with a handgun.

They demanded cash and assaulted one of the employees.

He suffered what police said were minor physical injuries.

The pair then fled in what is described as a newer dark-coloured Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Both suspects are described as being younger, six-foot with slim builds. They were both wearing white masks, sunglasses, grey clothing and had distinct-coloured shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.