Curtis Kevin Morin wanted in Saskatoon’s 2nd homicide of 2017

Saskatoon police have issued an arrest warrant for Curtis Kevin Morin, 25, who is wanted for second-degree murder in the city’s second homicide of 2017.

Police said Bailey Lonechild was stabbed early Tuesday morning at a home in the 100-block of Avenue M South.

Lonechild, 29, was taken to St. Paul’s Hospital where he died from his injury.

Police said the current whereabouts of Morin are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.