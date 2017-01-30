Saskatoon police search for clues after shooting

Saskatoon police are looking for clues after a man was shot in the leg.

Police were called to the 400-block of Avenue B North just before 7 a.m. CT on Monday for a report of an injured man.

Officers arrived to find a man in the alley with a gunshot wound to one of his leg’s.

The 23-year-old man was taken to Royal University hospital for treatment of what police said was a non-life threatening wound.

Members of the targeted enforcement unit continue to investigate and are still trying to determine where the shooting took place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.