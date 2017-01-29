Saskatoon man wanted by police calls taxi after hit and run

A wanted man was arrested by Saskatoon police after a hit and run collision on Sunday.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m. CT, a truck struck a parked vehicle and then a tree in the 900-block of 11th Street West.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle ran from the crash scene and he was tracked through the neighbourhood by a police dog.

The man eventually found a telephone he could borrow and called a taxi. Police later arrested him at a home in the 3800-block of 33rd Street West.

The 19-year-old Saskatoon man is facing charges of hit and run as well as breaching conditions of a previous release document. He also had an unrelated warrant out for his arrest.

He is expected to be seen by a justice of the peace Sunday.

No injuries were reported.