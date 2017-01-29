Crime
January 29, 2017 6:38 pm
Updated: January 29, 2017 6:42 pm

Saskatoon man wanted by police calls taxi after hit and run

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police say a wanted man was arrested after a hit and run collision involving a tree this weekend.

File / Global News
A A

A wanted man was arrested by Saskatoon police after a hit and run collision on Sunday.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m. CT, a truck struck a parked vehicle and then a tree in the 900-block of 11th Street West.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle ran from the crash scene and he was tracked through the neighbourhood by a police dog.

READ MORE: Charge laid in 2016 fatal motorcycle crash in Saskatoon

The man eventually found a telephone he could borrow and called a taxi. Police later arrested him at a home in the 3800-block of 33rd Street West.

The 19-year-old Saskatoon man is facing charges of hit and run as well as breaching conditions of a previous release document. He also had an unrelated warrant out for his arrest.

He is expected to be seen by a justice of the peace Sunday.

No injuries were reported.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
11th Street West
33rd Street West
Cab
Hit and Run
Police Dog
Saskatoon Police
Taxi
Tree
Wanted Man

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News