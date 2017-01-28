Charge laid in 2016 fatal motorcycle crash in Saskatoon

Saskatoon police say a 30-year-old man, who was allegedly driving a motorcycle at the time of a fatal collision last year, has been charged.

A charge of dangerous driving causing death was laid following an extensive investigation by members of the collision analyst unit.

The accused is expected to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Feb. 21. His name was not released by police.

On June 5, 2016, a motorcycle with two riders was travelling east on 8th Street and hit the side of a car that was turning left from 8th onto Grosvenor Avenue.

The occupant of the car wasn’t injured but both motorcycle riders sustained serious injuries and were taken to the hospital.

A 28-year-old woman involved in the crash died in hospital.

This was the third fatal collision of 2016 in Saskatoon.