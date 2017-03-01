RCMP capture, charge 2 after $215K in stolen vehicles recovered

Kenneth Curtis and Candice Harvey, who were wanted by Maidstone RCMP in Saskatchewan, have been captured by police in Alberta.

Curtis, 28, and Harvey, 32, were arrested on Feb. 25 by Barrhead RCMP officers after they tried to flee in a stolen vehilce.

Mounties originally attempted to arrest the pair at a Lloyminster apartment complex on Feb. 17 but they fled after officers arrived. Warrants were issued for their arrest.

Over the following days, the two were spotted in western Saskatchewan and Alberta. They have been linked to several break and enters as well as thefts in both provinces.

Maidstone RCMP officials said they recovered $215,000 in stolen vehicles that included four trucks, two SUVs, two cars, one camper, one van and one skidoo trailer. A significant amount of stolen electronics, tools, hobby items, personal identification and antiques were also recovered.

Saskatchewan RCMP have charged the pair with multiple counts of possession of stolen property, possession of identity documents and theft of motor vehicles.

They are also facing several charges in Alberta.

The accused are scheduled to appear via closed circuit television in Lloydminster provincial court on Thursday.

More charges may be laid as the RCMP investigation continues.

Police are still trying to locate a Dodge Ram 2500 with Saskatchewan licence plate 898 JHZ. It was stolen from Lashburn, Sask., and may have a “Scorpion Oilfield Services” decal on the side windows.