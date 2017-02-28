Crime
February 28, 2017 11:44 am

Loaded shotgun seized by Saskatoon police in stolen car

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Two people are facing 22 charges after a loaded shotgun was seized by a Saskatoon police officer in a car reported stolen from Prince Albert.

The car, a black Ford Focus with a man and woman inside, was spotted by the officer on Monday morning in a parking lot at Idylwyld Drive and 36th Street.

It had been reported stolen from Prince Albert and had a license plate stolen from a vehicle in Humboldt.

The officer searched the car and found the loaded shotgun along with a knife.

A search of the man turned up meth.

A 27-year-old Humboldt man and a 20-year-old Saskatoon woman are facing a total of 22 charges.

They are scheduled to appear on Tuesday in Saskatoon provincial court.

