Woman charged in violent Prince Albert, Sask. assault and robbery

Woman charged after two men stabbed in violent robbery last fall in Prince Albert, Sask.

A woman has been charged in a violent assault and robbery that took place last fall in Prince Albert, Sask.

Late in the evening on Oct. 26, police officers were called to the 3300-block of Dent Crescent.

They arrived to find two men at the home had been stabbed.

One man suffered serious injuries from stab wounds to his chest area. The other man was stabbed in the hand.

Investigators have charged Abbey Abraham, 19, who is from Prince Albert.

She is charged with aggravated assault, committing an assault causing bodily harm, possessing a dangerous weapon and violent theft.

Abraham made her first appearance in Prince Albert provincial court on Monday.

