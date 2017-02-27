Saskatoon truck theft ends in confrontation, owner bear sprayed

Two people are facing a number of charges in Saskatoon after a confrontation following the theft of a truck.

Saskatoon police officers were called to Stillwater Drive in the Lakeview neighbourhood at around 7:10 p.m. CT on Sunday from someone reporting a GMC Denali had just been stolen.

A second call was received a short time later stating that a break and enter had just happened a home on the same street.

Arriving officers were flagged down and told the owner had located his truck at the intersection of Stillwater Drive and Kingsmere Boulevard where a confrontation had taken place.

The owner and another man were bear sprayed during the confrontation.

Officers arrested a 30-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman and located a black airsoft pistol.

Investigators said both were involved in the truck theft and break-in.

They are facing charges of motor vehicle theft, assault with a weapon, carrying a weapon dangerous to the public and mischief.

Investigators determined the man was wanted for an armed robbery in Alberta and breaching parole.

The woman is also facing charges of breach of probation and breach of an undertaking.

Both are scheduled to appear Monday in Saskatoon provincial court.