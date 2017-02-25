4 fleeing stolen truck caught by Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police officers took four people into custody after they were caught fleeing from an abandoned stolen truck.

At 10:30 p.m. CT on Friday, a report was received that a truck being driven erratically in the 400-block of Confederation Drive.

Moments later, officers came across the truck at Circle Drive and Clancy Drive where it was quickly determined it had been reported stolen earlier in the day.

A canine officer in an unmarked patrol car followed the truck through the Fairhaven and Parkridge neighbourhoods until other police units could get in position.

Officers then attempted a traffic stop, however the driver of the truck took evasive action at speeds close to 100 kilometers per hour.

The chase was ended for safety reasons.

The driver abandoned the truck on Gropper Crescent and four people ran in various directions.

Two people were immediately arrested by officers. A police dog and the air support unit worked together to locate two other people hiding nearby.

A 20-year-old man received medical attention for dog bites.

He and three teenagers, two boys and a girl, are facing charges that include possession of stolen property, dangerous driving, possession of marijuana and breach of various court orders.

They are expected to be seen by a justice of the peace on Saturday.