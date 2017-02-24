Man armed with axe attempts to rob Saskatoon business

Saskatoon police investigators are hoping a unique logo will help track down a man armed with an axe accused of an attempted robbery.
Officers were called to a business in the 2300-block of 22nd Street West at around 11:10 p.m. on Thursday for a report of an armed robbery.
Staff said he had a small axe and demand money.
He fled on foot without getting any cash.
Although there is a limited description of the man, he was wearing a black hoodie with distinctive writing on the back that said “Single, Taken, In the Garage Building a Race Car.”
He was also wearing brown pants, a black ski mask and had a deep voice.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
