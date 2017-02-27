Prince Albert police recover sawed-off rifle during foot chase

Prince Albert police officers recovered a sawed-off .22-calibre rifle after a foot chase with a man in the northern Saskatchewan city.

Officers initially spotted a four-door vehicle heading south on 9th Avenue West that matched a vehicle of interest.

When the vehicle was pulled over in the 900-block of 13 Street West, a man armed with a gun fled on foot.

Police dog Daxa gave chase, catching the man several times, but he was able to escape.

He returned to the vehicle and the driver sped off.

Officers were able to contain the vehicle a few blocks away.

A 25-year-old man and two women, the driver and a passenger, were arrested.

Officer located a sawed-off .22-cailbre rifle the man allegedly dropped during the foot chase.

He is facing six firearms charges and one for resisting arrest and is scheduled to appear Monday in Prince Albert provincial court.