Crime
February 27, 2017 2:33 pm

Prince Albert police recover sawed-off rifle during foot chase

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A man fought off a Prince Albert police dog several times during a foot chase but was eventually caught.

File / Global News
A A

Prince Albert police officers recovered a sawed-off .22-calibre rifle after a foot chase with a man in the northern Saskatchewan city.

Officers initially spotted a four-door vehicle heading south on 9th Avenue West that matched a vehicle of interest.

READ MORE: Saskatoon truck theft ends in confrontation, owner bear sprayed

Story continues below

When the vehicle was pulled over in the 900-block of 13 Street West, a man armed with a gun fled on foot.

Police dog Daxa gave chase, catching the man several times, but he was able to escape.

He returned to the vehicle and the driver sped off.

Officers were able to contain the vehicle a few blocks away.

READ MORE: 4 fleeing stolen truck caught by Saskatoon police

A 25-year-old man and two women, the driver and a passenger, were arrested.

Officer located a sawed-off .22-cailbre rifle the man allegedly dropped during the foot chase.

He is facing six firearms charges and one for resisting arrest and is scheduled to appear Monday in Prince Albert provincial court.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
13 Street West
9th Avenue West
Daxa
Prince Albert
Prince Albert Police
Prince Albert Police Dog Daxa
Prince Albert Police Service
Resisting Arrest
Sawed-Off .22-Calibre Rifle
Sawed-Off Rifle

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News