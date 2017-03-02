Cash, cigarettes stolen in Saskatoon armed robbery

Three men made off with cash and cigarettes after an armed robbery at a Saskatoon convenience store.

Staff told Saskatoon police officers that three men, one armed with a gun, entered the store in the 100-block of Wedge Road at around 8:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday.

All three had balaclavas covering their faces and demanded money and cigarettes.

They made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and smokes.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.