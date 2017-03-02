Crime
March 2, 2017 7:28 am

Man stabbed multiple times recovering in Saskatoon hospital

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A man was taken to a Saskatoon hospital in stable condition after he was stabbed multiple times.

Dayne Winter / Global News
The 18-year-old man entered a business in 2300-block of 33rd Street West early Thursday morning asking for help.

He had been stabbed numerous times in his upper extremities and back.

Paramedics took him to hospital in stable condition for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 309-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

