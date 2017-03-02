Man stabbed multiple times recovering in Saskatoon hospital
A A
A man is recovering in a Saskatoon hospital after he was stabbed multiple times.
The 18-year-old man entered a business in 2300-block of 33rd Street West early Thursday morning asking for help.
READ MORE: Stolen vehicle in Saskatoon strikes parked car
He had been stabbed numerous times in his upper extremities and back.
Paramedics took him to hospital in stable condition for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
No other details have been released.
READ MORE: Loaded shotgun seized by Saskatoon police in stolen car
Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 309-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.