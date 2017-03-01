Stolen vehicle in Saskatoon strikes parked car

The driver of a stolen vehicle hit a parked car before abandoning it after first leading Saskatoon police officers on a brief chase.

The vehicle was first spotted being driven erratically late Tuesday evening in the area of 20th Street West and Vancouver Avenue.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle but the driver took off.

The chase was called off after two blocks due to concerns for public safety.

Officers located the abandoned vehicle in a back alley in the 2300-block of 17th Street West.

A police dog was unsuccessful in locating the driver.

Investigators later determined the stolen vehicle had hit a parked car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.