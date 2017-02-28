Saskatoon police cruiser damaged in Highway 11 chase

A Saskatoon police cruiser was damaged after it was struck during a chase with a stolen car on Highway 11 near Warman.

An officer initially spotted a Chevy Equinox on Idylwyld Drive on Tuesday just before 2 a.m. CT.

It had been reported stolen and the officer attempted to pull over the vehicle.

The driver refused to stop and headed north out of the city towards Martensville.

The air support unit (ASU) started tracking the Equinox and saw items being tossed from it as it was driven over grid roads.

Officers were able to disable the vehicle by using stop sticks.

The driver abandoned the Equinox at a rural residence and proceeded to steal a Honda Civic.

He then headed to Highway 11 and proceeded to drive north in the southbound lanes.

Stop sticks were deployed to stop the car.

In an effort to miss the stop sticks, the driver turned and headed towards an officer standing in the ditch before veering and heading southbound.

The driver then hit the patrol car just north of Warman where the chase ended.

A man was arrested and taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

He was found to be in possession of 117 hydromorphone pills, 27 Dilaudid pills and 1.85 grams of meth.

ASU members used a GPS mapping device to help officers on the ground locate items tossed from the Equinox. An airsoft handgun was recovered.

The 36-year-old Saskatoon man is currently facing 12 charges and is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Tuesday afternoon.