Cash, cigarettes taken in armed robbery of Saskatoon business

A man made off with money and cigarettes after an armed robbery at a Saskatoon business.

Staff told police that a man with a long-barreled firearm entered the business in the 900-block of Northumberland Avenue and demanded money and cigarettes.

He then fled on foot with several packs of smokes and an undisclosed amount of cash.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

The man is described as indigenous, around 18, five-foot two and wearing a grey hoodie with the hood up, a black bandana covering his face and was carrying a black back pack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.