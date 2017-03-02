Teen threatens staff at Saskatoon convenience store with knife
A teen is facing several charges after staff at a Saskatoon convenience store said that he threatened them with a knife.
The employees told Saskatoon police officers that the teen came into the store late Wednesday evening and took a chocolate bar.
When he was asked to pay, the teen refused, pulled a knife and threatened the employees.
He then took off on foot.
The air support unit was called in and located the teen at a nearby location where he was arrested by officers. A knife was seized by arresting officers.
No injuries were reported.
The 15-year-old boy has been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon, theft and breaches of undertakings and conditions.
He was also wanted on outstanding warrants.
