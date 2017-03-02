Crime
Teen threatens staff at Saskatoon convenience store with knife

David Giles, Senior Web Producer

A teen has been charged after threatening staff at a Saskatoon convenience store with a knife.

A teen is facing several charges after staff at a Saskatoon convenience store said that he threatened them with a knife.

The employees told Saskatoon police officers that the teen came into the store late Wednesday evening and took a chocolate bar.

When he was asked to pay, the teen refused, pulled a knife and threatened the employees.

He then took off on foot.

The air support unit was called in and located the teen at a nearby location where he was arrested by officers. A knife was seized by arresting officers.

No injuries were reported.

The 15-year-old boy has been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon, theft and breaches of undertakings and conditions.

He was also wanted on outstanding warrants.

