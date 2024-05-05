Police investigate serious downtown Kamloops assault

Send this page to someone via email

One man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries and another is in police custody, after an attack in Kamloops on Friday night.

Around 7:15 p.m., a fight escalated on the 100-block of Victoria Street. Police said that there was first a verbal altercation and that escalated to a fight involving a weapon.

“The victim is currently in critical condition, and investigators with the Serious Crime Unit (SCU) are looking to speak with anyone who witnessed this incident,” SCU Sgt. Nestor Baird said in a press release.

“We know there were lots of people in the area at the time who may have saw what happened, and we are asking anyone who has not yet spoken to police to please contact us as soon as possible. It is important that we speak with everyone who may have information as part of this ongoing investigation.”

The assault appears to be isolated and the general public is not believed to be at risk.

Anyone who witnessed, was in the area, or has video or information related to this incident is asked to please contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2024-13046.