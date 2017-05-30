Saskatoon police involved in 2 stolen vehicle chases hours apart

Saskatoon police officers were involved in two chases early Tuesday morning involving stolen vehicles.

The first chase happened just after 12:30 a.m. CT when a patrol officer spotted a white Toyota RAV4 that had been reported stolen.

READ MORE: Man who tried to evade Saskatoon police facing number of charges

The officer attempted to stop the SUV when the driver turned off Idylwyld Drive onto Jamieson Street, but the driver refused to pull over.

Another officer tried to stop the SUV with a tire deflation device at Avenue M and 22nd Street West, but that was unsuccessful.

Officers stopped chasing the vehicle due to public safety concerns.

The SUV was last seen on Rusholme Road.

The driver is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s and was wearing a black hat and dark clothing.

There were two passengers in the RAV4.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police chases more than double in 2016

Three hours later, officers spotted a stolen vehicle with a stolen licence plate in a parking lot in the 1000-block of Matheson Drive.

Officers said they then followed the vehicle as it was being driven erratically before the driver stopped abruptly at Laurier Drive and Diefenbaker Drive.

This caused the police cruiser to rear-end the stolen vehicle.

The driver then continued towards Mowat Crescent and patrol officers said they activated their emergency equipment due to public safety concerns.

The chase ended when the driver struck a parked truck on the street and two people fled.

READ MORE: Vehicle thefts continue to be a problem in Saskatoon

A 17-year-old boy, who was a passenger, was arrested without incident and is charged with possession of stolen property, breach of an undertaking and breach of probation.

The driver, a 19-year-old man, was captured after being found by a police dog hiding in a nearby yard.

He is charged with dangerous driving, evading police and possession of stolen property. He was also wanted on outstanding warrants.