Man who tried to evade Saskatoon police facing number of charges

A driver who attempted to flee from Saskatoon police officers is now facing a number of charges.

Officers initially attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle late Sunday afternoon near 12th Street and Weldon Avenue.

The driver instead took off and tried to evade police.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop in a parking lot in the 200-block of Betts Avenue.

Three people then got out.

Police officers said the driver refused to listen to them and tried to flee.

He was physically captured and taken into custody.

A search of a backpack turned up an airsoft pistol.

The 28-year-old man is charged with evading police, dangerous driving, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace and breach of probation.

A passenger in the vehicle, a 38-year-old man, is charged with obstruction of justice.