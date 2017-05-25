Saskatoon police dog puts bite on man accused of leading officer on chase
A police dog helped officers capture a man after a chase in Saskatoon early Wednesday morning.
It started when a woman was nearly run over by a vehicle she was trying to enter near 20th Street West and Avenue P South.
The vehicle then sped away erratically, according to an officer who saw it happen.
The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, which had been reported stolen, but the driver refused to pull over.
A tire deflation device was successfully used at 37th Street and Avenue C North.
The driver continued on for several blocks before abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot.
He was tracked down by a police dog in the front yard of a home in the 1800-block of Avenue B North.
The 31-year-old man was treated by paramedics for dog bites.
He is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police, possession of stolen property, and breaches of probation, undertakings and recognizance.
