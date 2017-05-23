Saskatoon police ASU helps patrol officers with 3 chases

The Saskatoon police air support unit (ASU) was kept busy on the Saturday of the May long weekend, helping patrol officers with three chases in under four hours.

The first happened early Saturday morning just after 1 a.m. CT when officers tried to stop a suspicious vehicle near Avenue D North and 33rd Street West.

The driver refused to stop and took off at a high rate of speed, almost hitting two vehicles, according to officers.

Members of the air support unit picked up the vehicle as it was heading south on Avenue W North.

Tire deflation devices were successfully used by officers to flatten the tires, but the driver continued on, eventually heading west on 22nd Street before coming to a stop in the 3300-block of Fairlight Drive.

A police dog helped patrol officers make the arrest.

It was found the license plate on the vehicle had been reported stolen.

The driver was charged with evading police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property.

ASU members were then involved in a chase at around 4:30 a.m. involving a stolen vehicle that was being driven into the city.

Two people were arrested after the vehicle hit a parked vehicle on Matheson Drive.

Minutes later, officers saw a suspicious vehicle being driven away from a home in the 1400-block of 2nd Avenue North at a high rate of speed.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver refused to pull over.

The ASU followed the vehicle across the South Saskatchewan River to the Sutherland neighbourhood where the driver then tried to flee on foot.

He was chased down by officers and arrested.

The vehicle had been reported stolen.

The driver is charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop for police when being pursued and possession of stolen property.

He was also wanted on outstanding warrants for possession of a controlled substance and driving while disqualified.