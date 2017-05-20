Busy start to May long weekend for Saskatoon police

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says, so far, the May long weekend is keeping them extremely busy.

Over 200 calls for service came in between 5 p.m. CT on Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday.

Early Friday evening, the tactical support unit was called out to help the guns and gangs unit execute two high-risk search warrants. No further details were released by police.

At around 4:25 a.m. on Saturday, police received a call about a suspicious vehicle that had been chased out of a farmyard and was entering the north end of the city.

SPS officers determined the vehicle had been stolen from the Rosthern, Sask., area and attempted to stop it. However, the vehicle was driven at a high rate of speed and the pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns.

The air support unit (ASU) kept an eye on the stolen automobile as it hit a parked vehicle on Matheson Drive, at which time two people ran from the vehicle. The ASU directed ground units to the area where, with the help of the canine unit, two men were taken into custody.

SPS officials said a 20-year-old man received medical treatment for injuries consistent with a police dog bite.

Both men are facing numerous charges that include evading police, possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of break and enter tools and weapon-related offences.

At around 4:30 a.m., officers attended the scene of a hit-and-run collision in the 200-block of Stillwater Drive. A vehicle, which was reported stolen, hit several parked vehicles. At least three people were seen fleeing the stolen vehicle and no arrests have been made.

Shortly after 5 a.m., officers were called to St. Paul’s Hospital in relation to a 26-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to the chest and slash wounds to his arms. The man’s injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Police officials said the stabbing was not a random attack and a person of interest has been identified.

Anyone with any information about these incidents is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.