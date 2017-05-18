Police dog puts bite on man after Saskatoon police chase

A man accused of leading a Saskatoon police officer on a chase is recovering from bites he received from a police dog.

The officer was working with Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan on Wednesday afternoon when he saw a vehicle speeding southbound on Highway 11 near Hague.

He activated his lights and siren to make a traffic stop but the driver refused to pull over.

The officer called off the chase due to public safety concerns.

The vehicle was later found abandoned near Osler.

A police dog was successful in tracking the man down in a farm yard.

The 36-year-old man was treated in hospital for dog bites.

He is facing a number of charges including dangerous driving and evading police and was handed tickets for driving while suspended, driving an unregistered vehicle and exceeding the speed limit by more than 50 km/h.