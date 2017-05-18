Trio make off with cash in armed robbery of Northumberland Avenue business

Three people made off with cash and a number of items in an armed robbery of a Saskatoon business.

Staff told police officers that two men and a teen girl entered the business in the 900-block of Northumberland Avenue just after 10 p.m. CT.

The teen was armed with a knife.

They demanded money before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash and items.

The teen girl is around 17, slim and short in height. She was wearing a brown or orange toque, a grey or green jacket, black pants, black shoes and had a black and white bandana covering her face.

The first man is around 25, six-foot with a slim build. He was wearing a black jacket with white stripes on the sleeves, black wind pants, black shoes and had a black bandana covering his face.

The only description of the second man is that he was wearing white shoes and had on black pants with white vertical stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.