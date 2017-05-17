Teens make off with cash and cigarettes in Saskatoon armed robbery

Three people, one armed with a sword, made off with cash and cigarettes in an armed robbery of a Saskatoon business.
Staff at the business in the 400-block of Russell Road said two teens entered the store at around 11 p.m. CT on Tuesday.
They confronted the clerk while a third person stood outside.
The trio then fled.
A police dog was unsuccessful in tracking the suspects.
The first suspect is a teen between the ages of 16 and 17, between five-foot eight and ten with a heavier build. He was wearing a black sweater with a white undershirt, white cargo pants, a white and grey Blue Jays baseball cap, and had his face covered with a bandana.
The second suspect is also a teen, between the ages of 12 and 15, five-foot five or six with a thin build. He was wearing a white sweater, black pants and had a black bandana covering his face.
There is no description of the third suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
