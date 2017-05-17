Crime
May 17, 2017 8:41 am

Teens make off with cash and cigarettes in Saskatoon armed robbery

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Three people make off with cash and cigarettes in an armed robbery of a store on Russell Road in Saskatoon.

File / Global News
A A

Three people, one armed with a sword, made off with cash and cigarettes in an armed robbery of a Saskatoon business.

Staff at the business in the 400-block of Russell Road said two teens entered the store at around 11 p.m. CT on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Man recovering in hospital after Saskatoon parking lot stabbing

They confronted the clerk while a third person stood outside.

Story continues below

The trio then fled.

A police dog was unsuccessful in tracking the suspects.

READ MORE: Armed robber makes off with cash and beer in Tisdale, Sask.

The first suspect is a teen between the ages of 16 and 17, between five-foot eight and ten with a heavier build. He was wearing a black sweater with a white undershirt, white cargo pants, a white and grey Blue Jays baseball cap, and had his face covered with a bandana.

The second suspect is also a teen, between the ages of 12 and 15, five-foot five or six with a thin build. He was wearing a white sweater, black pants and had a black bandana covering his face.

There is no description of the third suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Armed Robbery
Robbery
Russell Road
Russell Road Saskatoon
Saskatoon Armed Robbery
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News