May 16, 2017 3:43 pm
Updated: May 16, 2017 3:45 pm

Man recovering in hospital after Saskatoon parking lot stabbing

A man is recovering in a Saskatoon hospital after he was stabbed while sitting in his vehicle in a parking lot.

Saskatoon police said a stabbing on Monday sent a man to Royal University Hospital.

Officers were called to a restaurant in the 1100-block of 22nd Street West at around 6:45 p.m. CT for a report of an injured man.

They arrived to find a 38-year-old man with stab wounds.

He told officers that he was approached by two men sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot of the restaurant.

He said one of the men stabbed him before they fled from the area.

He was taken to hospital by paramedics for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

No descriptions of the suspects were provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

