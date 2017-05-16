Owner finds suspicious object in vehicle parked in Saskatoon parking lot

Canada
The Saskatoon police explosive disposal unit has been called in to investigate a suspicious object in a vehicle.

Adam MacVicar / Global News
Saskatoon police are investigating a suspicious object the owner said that he found inside his vehicle.

The vehicle owner called police just before 9 a.m. CT on Tuesday with his concerns.

His car was in a parking lot in the 1500-block of 20th Street West near the intersection of Avenue P South.

A safety perimeter has been established by officers and the explosive disposal unit has been called in to investigate.

More details to come as this story develops.

