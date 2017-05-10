Saskatoon police lay 6 more charges against Amanda Totchek after bomb threats

The Saskatoon Police Service has laid additional charges against Amanda Totchek, 31, after a bomb threat investigation.

Amanda Totchek is now facing six counts of uttering threats in connection with six bomb threats that were emailed to a variety of Saskatoon businesses, including Global Saskatoon, and a high school in April. In each case, no explosive device was found.

READ MORE: Amanda Totchek maintains innocence in Saskatoon suspicious package cases

Totchek, who is also known as Alexa Emerson, is expected to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on the new charges the afternoon of May 18.

WATCH MORE: Over 50 charges for Alexa Emerson in suspicious package cases

She remains in custody facing charges in connection with incidents involving suspicious packages that were sent to several Saskatoon businesses, the Saskatoon Cancer Center and an elementary school.

In total, Totchek faces 75 charges.