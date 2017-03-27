Third suspicious package call in Saskatoon in less than 2 weeks

Emergency crews are investigating a suspicious package in downtown Saskatoon.
A call came into Saskatoon police at around 10:20 a.m. on Monday saying an envelope containing a white powdery substance had been delivered to a business in the 200-block of 4th Avenue South.
READ MORE: Suspicious packages can lead to serious charges: Saskatoon police
Members of the Saskatoon Fire Department hazmat materials unit are investigating.
Traffic restrictions are in place and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
This is the third suspicious package call in Saskatoon in under two weeks.
READ MORE: Trial date set for woman implicated in Saskatoon suspicious package case
On March 16, crews were called to the River Centre Building after a suspicious package was delivered to the fifth floor.
Buena Vista School was evacuated on March 23 after a suspicious package was delivered by registered mail.
In both cases the substances turned out to be non-hazardous in nature.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.