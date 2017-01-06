Trial date set for woman implicated in Saskatoon suspicious package case

The woman alleged to have sent packages with a suspicious white substance to five Saskatoon businesses last November will have a four-day trial starting on May 15.

Alexa Emerson, 31, faces charges of mischief and uttering threats stemming from the incident. Officials later determined the substance was harmless; however the Saskatoon Police Service and Saskatoon Fire Department spent nearly $67,000 responding to the calls.

Emerson’s defence lawyer Brian Pfefferle said he had hoped to hold her trial in March or April; however May was the earliest time available. The dates were set Friday, during a brief appearance by Emerson in Saskatoon provincial court.

“Hopefully, with certain admissions, we’ll be able to ensure that there’s no delays for Ms. Emerson to get to trial,” Pfefferle said outside of court to reporters.

“Definitely priority for the accused here is to get to trial as fast as possible.”

Pfefferle has indicated in the past that Emerson intends to plead not guilty to the charges and previously said “she feels that someone is framing her.” Emerson was in custody for a different matter when the packages were sent and was “frankly shocked” to be implicated, according to Pfefferle.

Emerson also goes by the name Amanda Totchek and was previously implicated in a 2014 harassment case.